Injury-hit Leopards confront Sofapaka at Bukhungu

By VINCENT OPIYO

Injury-hit AFC Leopards will be hoping to kick-start the second leg of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League campaign on a high when they take on third-placed Sofapaka at Bukhungu Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

Leopards, who have moved out of the relegation zone after back-to-back wins against Sony Sugar and Tusker, will however have to contend with a growing injury list against Batoto ba Mungu.

Defender Moses Mburu sustained an ankle injury in their 2-1 win over Tusker last Saturday while left-back Isaac Kipyegon is suspended. Midfielders Edward Seda, Saad Musa, Said Tsuma and Marvin Nabwire are still out with injury.

The two teams have met 23 times previously. Ingwe have recorded nine wins, Sofapaka 10 while four of the games have ended in a stalemate.

“I am happy with the team's progress, we work hard every day of the week in training and for the past two games, it has yielded fruits,” Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo said.

“With continued support from the playing unit and the management, we are on course to post more good results in future,” added the Rwandese who has been boosted by the signing of Kenyan international defender David “Cheche” Ochieng.

The 26-year-old penned a three-month contract from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna and travelled to Kakamega with the team. Nation Sport understands the defender is available for selection after his transfer was cleared by the federation.

BARAZA WARY

Sofapaka coach John Baraza will be hoping that his charges can build on the 3-0 win picked away to Chemelil Sugar last Saturday.

“We expect a tough game because AFC seem to have rediscovered their form but we are also doing well having achieved our first leg target of 30 points. We want to begin the second round on a better note,” said Baraza.

Fifth-placed Kariobangi Sharks welcome Nzoia Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Nzoia Sugar, who fell 2-0 to KCB in their last encounter in Machakos, have pitched camp in town ahead of their ninth meeting with Sharks.

This will be the teams’ 17th round fixtures.

“Compared to last season we’ve made improvement in the first leg,” Sharks coach William Muluya said.

“With 26 points from 23 last season, I think it’s a good move although not to a team that is chasing the title, we can do much better as we approach the final round,” offered Muluya, who has lamented the injuries to his youthful squad.

FIXTURES (All games kick-off at 3pm)

Wednesday

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka (Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega)

Kariobangi Sharks v Nzoia Sugar (MISC, Kasarani)

Western Stima v Chemelil Sugar (Moi stadium, Kisumu)

Thursday