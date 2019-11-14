AFC Leopards defender back in training

By JEFF KINYANJUI

AFC Leopards left-back Moses Mburu has expressed his joy upon resuming training with the team after almost a year out due to injury.

The defender went under the knife in September to correct a meniscus tear and resumed training after four months only to rapture ankle ligaments.

“I have had many setbacks during my recovery period but I am very happy that I am fully-healed. I have been working hard to get back in shape but the reality is I am not at the level I used to be. I am putting in the work and getting better daily,” Mburu told Nation Sport.

“The team has been doing well even in my absence and that makes me happy as the focus should be on the team doing well and not individual glory. However, that is a challenge to me as I now have to work harder to reclaim my spot in the team,” he added.