Upsets galore as Leopards ease into SportPesa Shield last 16

By CELLESTINE OLILO

AFC Leopards on Saturday sailed to the round 16 of the SportPesa Shield after beating Kitale-based side Transfoc FC 4-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Isaac Oduro, Brian Marita, Vincent Oburu and Marcel Kaheza scored a goal apiece for Ingwe to ensure they had a perfect start to the domestic cup tournament which they last won in 2017.

Holders Kariobangi Sharks thrashed Elim FC 5-0 at the same venue to sail into the next round while Kenya Commercial Bank beat Sindo United 1-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Top flight sides Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka were not so lucky however, as they lost by identical 5-4 score lines to SS Assad and Bungoma SuperStars on post-match penalties and have subsequently ended their domestic cup campaign at the first time of asking.

In Kisumu, Chrispinus Onyango scored the only goal in the clash pitting SportPesa Premier League returnees KCB against Division Two side Sindo United from Homa Bay County.

Earlier on, another Division Two side, Dero FC from Siaya County, also booked a slot for the round 16 of the competition without breaking a sweat, after their opponents FC Talanta failed to show up at the same venue for their clash.

COLLATED RESULTS

SS Assad 0 (5) - 0 (4) Ulinzi Stars (Ukunda Show Grounds, 3 pm)

Bungoma Superstars (5) 0-0 (4) Sofapaka (Sudi Stadium, 3 pm)

Muranga Seal 4-1 Kisumu All Stars (Kiharu Stadium, 3 pm)

Sindo United 0-1 KCB (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3.15 pm)

Vihiga Sportiff 2-0 Ushuru (Mumias Sports Complex, 3 pm)

Elim 0-5 Kariobangi Sharks (Bukhungu Stadium, 1 pm)

Transfoc 0-4 AFC Leopards (Bukhungu Stadium, 3.15 pm)