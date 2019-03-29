Hungry Leopards eye Shield quarters in Kakamega

By CELLESTINE OLILO

To avoid walking away from the season empty-handed again, AFC Leopards must win their knockout match against Bungoma Superstars on Sunday afternoon in round 16 of SportPesa Shield.

Ingwe, who are former holders of the domestic cup title, were successful in the previous round as they beat Kitale-based side Transfoc FC 4-0 at Bukhungu.

There is no chance for a slip-up today also, as a loss will see them knocked out of the competition whose winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup and walk away with a Sh2 million cash prize.

The big cats are on a resurgence under Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo and have an unbeaten record spanning three games.

Sunday’s game against the little known lower tier side however appears to be an easy undertaking for the title hungry 13-time champions who are much more experienced in such knockout games.

“For some teams this tournament may not be a priority, but to us the Shield cup is very serious. There is a lot at stake, and the players want to play in continental matches so we are all working towards winning it,” Ingwe coach Mbungo said.

The former champions will however be without defender Moses Mburu who has been ruled out for an unspecified period courtesy of a torn anterior talofibular ligament.

Mbungo will however profit from the return of the midfield duo of Ezekiel Seda and Tsuma Said who have been away for two months with injuries.

Tsuma picked his injury in training a week before the SportPesa Cup in Tanzania in January, while Seda was ruled out after picking an ankle injury in the 4-1 defeat to Bandari in early February.

Their return will alleviate the burden on captain Robinson Kamura who has been playing as the makeshift defensive midfielder together with the experienced new signing David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng.

Lower-tier league sides Bidco United and Dero will face off in Thika, while KCB plays Vihiga Sportiff in Machakos.

Saturday:

Mwatate United v Congo Boys

SS Assad v Naivas

Bidco United v Dero FC

KCB v Vihiga Sportiff

Sunday:

Western Stima v Wazito

AFC Leopards v Bungoma Superstars

Monday:

Kariobangi Sharks v Muranga Seal

Wednesday: