Leopards hit cash-strapped Mt Kenya, Tusker denied

Mount Kenya United players last evening divided themselves into two groups during the SportPesa Premier League match versus AFC Leopards with one faction taking charge of the gate collections at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The other group took to the pitch and lost 2-0.

And in another league match at the rain-soaked Ruaraka grounds pitch, struggling Zoo Kericho picked a priceless point after posting a two-all stalemate against Tusker.

Back in Machakos, and forward Boniface Mukhekhe, a Mount Kenya player as recently as March, stepped off the bench and scored twice against his former employer in the second half to hand under pressure Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo his first win in five matches.

"We needed this result to shake away the heartbreak of losing to our rivals (Gor Mahia) over the weekend and atleast reclaim some confidence heading into the final two matches of our season," said Mbungo.

Away from the pitch, our team spotted atleast three Mount Kenya players manning the gates alongside a couple of stewards while safeguarding the takings.

This development is perhaps a culmination of the team's financial woes this season with the players claiming they have gone seven months without pay.

Over the weekend, Kakamega Homeboyz Cleophas Shimanyula owner gifted the team a sh30,000 allowance to help them honour this match.

In Ruaraka, the point earned could prove crucial to third-from-bottom Zoo in the relegation fight. The brewers broke the deadlock through David Majak after 15 minutes but Ken Odhiambo levelled matters 20 minutes later.