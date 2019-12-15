AFC Leopards hold leaders Tusker

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kenyan Premier League leaders Tusker failed to make it five wins in five matches, as they settled for a barren draw with AFC Leopards at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Coach Robert Matano conceded the brewers did not play well.

"Our usual speed of attacking was not there. We improved in the second half, but still failed to score. It is not the result we wanted," said Matano.

Leopards coach Casa Mbungo, who has served the club a two weeks notice over unpaid dues, said he was satisfied with the result because of the financial challenges facing the club.

"We have many problems, the training is not adequate so I thank God for the one point," said the Rwandese.

The much-anticipated clash begun on an ugly note, after freelance journalist Seth Onserio was roughed up by a section of Ingwe's supporters who accused him of writing negative stories about the club.

And when things got thick for the scribe, he took refuge inside the Outside Broadcast (OB) van, which was transmitting the match live.

Tusker goalkeeper Robert Mboya almost paid heavily in the 10th minute for leaving his line early, as Vincent Oburu rounded him and sent a shot at goal but defender Marlon Tangauzi came to the brewers' rescue.

Leopards looked determined to return to winning ways, as they were on the front foot in the early exchanges with Hansel Ochieng missing a golden chance in the 18th minute.

Tangauzi attempted to put Tusker ahead with a long range effort in the 20th minute, but goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan was alert.

Captain Robinson Kamura thrilled hundreds of Ingwe's supporters with a well worked free-kick in the 38th minute, which was saved by goalkeeper Mboya, as the visitors maintained their bright start.

Four minutes into the second-half, Tusker made the first change of the match, George "Blackberry" Odhiambo replacing Faraj Odenyi.

Leopards survived a scare in the 51st minute when Tusker's David Majak flashed a cross across the face of goal but there was no yellow shirt to connect.

Moments later, substitute Odhiambo thought he had given Tusker the lead but his goal was cancelled for offside, before Austin Otieno saw his effort on the other end miss the target.

Oburu wormed his way past several legs inside Tusker's box in the 79th minute, but failed to beat goalkeeper Mboya from a tight angle.