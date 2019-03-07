Is Harambee Stars defender heading to AFC Leopards?

By VINCENT OPIYO

Struggling Kenyan giants AFC Leopards will have an assistant coach before the start of the second leg, the club said on Wednesday.

This comes after current serving assistant coach-cum-team manager Tom Juma requested out leaving Rwandan coach Andre Cassa Mbungo without a second man.

Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza is said to be on his way back to the club he helped win their last Kenyan league title as a player in 1998 as Mbungo's assistant while former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi is touted to take over the club's technical director role.

However, reports on Wednesday evening claimed Okumbi could join National Super League (NSL) side Wazito FC as the head coach.

“We are yet to interview any individual for the assistant coach or technical director role but we shall embark on the exercise once the committee meets,” club secretary general Oscar Igaida told Nation Sport.

“Before the second leg starts, we should have sorted this,” he added.

'CHECHE' TO THE DEN?

Harambee Stars defender David “Cheche” Ochieng’, who parted company with Swedish second tier outfit IF Brommapojkarna last year, could join the team on a six-month deal.

Ochieng is unattached and is yet to decide his future despite "various interests from Libya, Egypt and Morocco."

His decision to return to the local league is to work on his fitness as he eyes a return to Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne’s plans for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon).

The 26-year-old has formerly played for Nairobi Stima, Tusker and AFC Leopards before joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al Tawoon in 2014.

Leopards are set to beef up their defensive line to enhance their survival chances in the top flight having struggled to climb out of the relegation zone.

They sit 16th on the log with a paltry 13 points from 15 matches.

The big cats have conceded 21 goals and managed to score just 11.