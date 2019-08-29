AFC Leopards launches mobile app

By DAVID KWALIMWA

AFC Leopards have launched a mobile application which club chairman Dan Shikanda says will aid the popular football club offset the financial shortfall brought about by the sudden withdrawal of sponsors SportPesa.

Shikanda, a medical doctor and former striker at Leopards and the national football team, was addressing hundreds of club supporters, including Makadara lawmaker George Aladwa, former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, and radio personality Vincent Ateya during this launch at Charter Hall in Nairobi on Wednesday night.

He explained this app will herald a massive registration process targeting 100,000 active members from all over the world, bringing in an estimated Sh100 million each year.

"Our sponsors have been giving us Sh52 million each year, this amount is nowhere near enough considering our annual budget is Sh100 million," he explained.

"Now we are our own sponsors. This app offers us liberation and a great opportunity at stability."

Aladwa, who previously served as the club's Secretary-General, hailed this innovation.

"A majority of our income during my time at the club was from gate-collections, but some of my colleagues would attempt to eat that money even when players have not been paid. It will be easier to know how much money has been collected by this app."

Leopards coach Casa Mbungo pleaded with supporters to embrace this innovation and vowed the team will perform 'much' better than the 11th placed positing on the 18-team Kenyan Premier League standings this season.

Members are required to dial *417# on their Safaricom phone to access the app.

"Let's stop this obsession with supporting foreign teams. We need to come to the stadium and cheer on our teams, our brothers and sisters. Let's contribute to make Kenyan football better," added Mulee.

The app offers several services, at a fee, including daily and monthly registration from as low as Sh10, membership subscription, purchase of merchandise and match day tickets.