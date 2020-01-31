AFC Leopards marksman joins Zesco United
Kenyan forward John Mark Makwata has ditched AFC Leopards for Zambia Super League giants Zesco United.
His representative, Stephen Ochiel, told Nation Sport the 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Ndola-based outfit.
"Zesco were interested in his services and we had a mutual and humble agreement with AFC Leopards to terminate his contract," Ochiel said.
"We have agreed on terms and put pen-to-paper earlier today in Lusaka. The player is happy and that is key," he added.
Makwata joins Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno who joined the club recently from Red Arrows and veterans Jesse Were and David Owino who have been at the club for over four seasons.
Makwata joined AFC Leopards in September after parting ways with Kuwauti side Al Ansr. He is no stranger in Zambia having played previously for Buildicon in 2018.
Makwata has impressed in the KPL this season so far and is currently the leading scorer with 13 goals.