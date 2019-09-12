AFC Leopards midfielder in Spain for trials

By JEFF KINYANJUI

AFC Leopards attacking midfielder Saad Musa is trying out with Spanish fourth-tier side Velez CF.

The former Azam Academy and Thika United player has been at the club for a week now and is optimistic of landing a deal.

“I have worked extremely hard so far and I believe I have done what was required of me and it is up to the club now to make a decision. I have given my best in training and in friendly matches and I can only hope for the best.” Saad told Nation Sport.

Saad join Ingwe mid 2018 from Thika United but his spell at the den has been plagued by a series of injuries. Club Secretary General Oliver Sikuku confirmed the development but insisted he (Saad) is still their player.

“He requested to attend trials and granted him permission. It is good for his personal development and we wish him all the best. He is however still under contract until when we release him officially,” he said.

Velez was founded in 1922 and plays its matches at the Estadio Vivar Tellez in Malaga. The stadium has a capacity of 3000 people.