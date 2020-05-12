AFC Leopards opens doors to new members

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards is hoping to get more registered members by the end of the year as it aims at financial independence.

The club recently announced it had 1,407 fully registered members by the close of April and it targets to reach at least 10,000 members by the end of this year.

To register as a member one has to part with Sh1,200 and it is these funds that have pushed the club to meet some of its basic needs after the exit of SportPesa who was the club's main sponsor according to Dan Shikanda, the team's chairman.

"Having registered members is the future of community clubs as far as sustainability is concerned and we are very thankful for 1407 fully registered members we have. They have come in very handy especially after we lost our sponsor," Shikanda told Nation Sport.

"We also have loyal fans who have not yet registered but also help the club in one way or another but we urge them to register fully and stand with the club as it charts its way to a great future," he added.

Registered members get subsidised rates for merchandise and reduced stadium entry fee and Shikanda says they are working on more benefits.

