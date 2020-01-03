AFC Leopards part ways with trio

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards has announced the exit of three players during the ongoing mid-season transfer window.

Fullbacks Moses Mburu and Dennis Sikhayi, as well as winger Brian Marita, have left the club after their contracts lapsed. Sikhayi has already joined moneybags Wazito.

"AFC Leopards announces the departure of Moses Mburu, Dennis Sikhayi and Brian Marita after the end of their contracts. We would like to thank them for their dedicated service to the club. We wish them all the best in their next assignment," the club posted on their official Facebook page.

Dennis Sikhayi made 76 appearances for Leopards in the league since he joined the club in 2017 from Western Stima.

The right-back was part of the 2017 FKF SporPesa Shield winning team, while Moses Mburu had 20 appearances for Ingwe since signing from Mathare United in 2017, 15 being the most he made in 2018.

Brian Marita scored eight goals in his time at AFC Leopards in his 60 appearances for the club in the league.

AFC Leopards is struggling to keep its best players due to financial difficulties after gaming company SportPesa terminated all its sponsorships in the country in August.