AFC Leopards players down tools again

AFC Leopards players have for the second time in two weeks refused to train as they demand salaries dating back two months and allowances accrued from last season.

Several players told Nation Sport that the club management had promised to clear part of what is owed to them on Wednesday but never showed up at the team’s training base at the Kenya Teachers Training College in Gigiri.

“We are really struggling as players. Most of us have debts and our houses are locked due to rent arrears. The promises are yet to bear fruits and we are now tired,” a player, who sought anonymity, told Nation Sport.

ANOTHER SIT-IN

The players had also refused to train on Wednesday last week prior to the aborted league match against Sony Sugar.

Leopards treasurer Maurice Chichi confirmed the financial situation at the club is dire but said they are working around the clock to sort it out.

“We don’t have a sponsor and the league is struggling - we don't receive any grants. We have been depending on well wishers even as we continue to engage potential partners and sponsors,” said Chichi.

“We have some good ongoing negotiation with a potential sponsor and hopefully we’ll finalise by next month but the biggest challenge is to sort out our current bills and expenses and that includes players' salaries and allowances.”