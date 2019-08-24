AFC Leopards preseason woes persist

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The four-team Kenyan Premier League (KPL) preseason tournament came to a close on Saturday after AFC Leopards suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of newly promoted Wazito at Gems Cambridge International School.

After a goalless first half, new Wazito signing Michael Oduor found the breakthrough with a low shot following a nice interchange with Ugandan Matthew Odongo.

Wazito made several changes after the goal, bringing in Bernard Ochieng for veteran Lloyd Wahome while Derrick Otanga replaced Elvis Rupia. Otanga thought he had doubled his side's lead in the 78th but it was ruled out for offside.

The result means AFC Leopards finished the tournament without a win having earlier lost 2-0 to KCB 2-0 and 4-1 to Mathare United.

Wazito on the other hand, won two games against Mathare United and AFC Leopards before drawing with KCB. Sporting Director Solomon Alubala was happy with the team’s performance saying he hopes it will be replicated in the 2019/20 season.

“We have achieved what we wanted to do with the tournament, which is test ourselves against top teams. We are satisfied as a team that we are headed in the right direction and I am optimistic of our chances in the upcoming season. We are coming to compete this time.” Alubala told Nation Sport.

