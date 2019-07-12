AFC Leopards release six players

By VICTOR OTIENO

AFC Leopards say they are in negotiations with Kenyan Internationals Paul Were and David Ochieng’ “Cheche” over the possibility of the two renewing their contracts with the club.

Winger Were and defender Ochieng’ are among the eight players whose names appeared in a Thursday tweet from the club that they had been released, as the coach Andre Casa Mbugo-led side begin preparations for next season.

The club’s Secretary General, Oliver Shikuku, clarified that while Ingwe had parted way with the rest of the players on the lists, save for for Were and Ochieng’, whom negotiations over their future in the team are ongoing.

“They (Were and Ochieng’) signed shot-term contracts which expired. We are still talking with them in case they can renew the contract. But, the other six players have left club," said Shikuku to Nation Sport on phone.

Ingwe re-signed Were in April, a month later after Ochieng’ joined the club.

Ochieng’ had early in the day expressed doubt of turning in the Leopards shirt again following the expiry of his short-term deal.

“AFC Leopards have shown interest in renewing my contract but we are still in talks, I have not yet signed,” said Ochieng’, adding that he had received several interests from abroad.

The 26-year-old player, who has had professional stints in USA, Saudi Arabia and Sweden, said he is keen on returning to the paid ranks in the new season.

For Were, Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne named him in his provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania.

He was part of the Harambee Stars squad that travelled to Egypt for the African Cup of Nations. Kenya did not make it past the group stages in the continental competition.

The six players released by the club are striker Wayi Yeka, Ugandan attacker Ivan Sekazza, strikers Marcel Kaheza and Aziz Okaka, midfielder Shami Kibwana and Rwandese goalkeeper Eric Ndayishimiye.