AFC Leopards' resurgence continues

AFC Leopards coach Antony Kimani believes intense training and inspiration has led to the team's current good form in this season's Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Ingwe continued their wining streak on Sunday by beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Afraha stadium, Nakuru.

New striker Elvis Rupia, signed from Wazito, scored the lone goal in the dying minutes of the game to give Ingwe a third win in a row. Leopards have now lost only once in the past eleven matches, their only defeat being against Posta Rangers.

Leopards are now sixth on the KPL log on 34 points, 10 points shy of league leaders Gor Mahia and could further scale up the table if they keep up with their fine form.

Kimani further disclosed that even after the departure of the league's leading goal scorer Mark Makwatta to Zambian champions Zesco United, Whyvone Isuza and Dennis Sikhayi to Wazito among other foreign players, the remaining young squad has been working hard and are committed to ensure the team finishes in a top positon.

“Football is not about big names but wining each game at a time and that is what my players have been doing. Big players left including Makwatta, who was very instrumental in our past games, but the young players have shown that we are destined for success,” said Kimani.

The former Kenyan international also praised his players for enduring hard financial times that have hit the club and still managed to perform on the pitch.

As Ingwe's resurgence continues, their arch rivals Gor Mahia also consolidated their lead at the top of the table by beating Nzoia Sugar FC 3-0 at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

K’Ogalo new acquisition Juma Balinya scored a brace in his first start since joining the reigning champions from Yanga SC of Tanzania. Captain Kenneth Muguna was also on the mark as Gor Mahia opened a four point gap at the top with a game in hand.

“We played well and got the three points. Our new boy Balinya scored two goals though he got tired and I had to withdraw him in the second half. I will deploy him regularly as he is capable of hunting more goals for us,” said Polack.

Kariobangi Sharks, who have been posting bad results, recorded the biggest win of the weekend, thrashing relegation threatened Kisumu All Stars 8-1 to rise to 12th position.

Wazito, who have lost seven games in a row, got a sigh of relief after 1-1 draw against second placed Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu.