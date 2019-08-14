AFC Leopards sign three more players

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards has unveiled three new players as they continue to shape up for the new season.

Immediate former Tusker right-back Collins Shivachi headlines the new signings, coming in on a three-year contract. John Wanda, an attacking midfielder, who has previously played for Green Commandoes and Vihiga United also comes in on a three-year contract, while Collins Shichenje has been signed on a one-year contract also from Green Commandoes.

The trio now takes AFC's new signings to 10 having previously unveiled Tresor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahoro, Ismael Diarra, Soter Kayumba, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu and Benjamin Ochan.

Ingwe edged National Super League side Administration Police 2-0 in a friendly match played on Wednesday morning at the KTTC Grounds in Gigiri. Austin Ochieng and Hansel Ochieng scored a goal each.

AFC Leopards finished 11th in the league last season and are eager to do better in the upcoming season.