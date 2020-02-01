AFC Leopards’ swanky new bus arrives from China

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League top cats AFC Leopards have acquired a 51-seater bus from Chinese manufacturing firm Golden Dragon.

During the burial of football legend Joe Kadenge last year, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa had promised that the club would receive a bus.

The bus was gifted to Ingwe through international fundraising expert, Nelson Sechere, who is a consultant with African Capacity Building Foundation — a specialised agency for African Union.

Juma Kwayera, who was part of the team that rescued AFC Leopards from relegation in 2009 and 2012, was instrumental in pushing for a bus for the team.

Sechere and Kwayera said that they are also talking to potential sponsors from Mexico, Britain, China, South Africa and Kenya to invest in AFC Leopards.

“Anything is possible. We plan to make AFC Leopards the biggest team in Kenya and in Africa,” Sechere said at Nation Centre on Friday.

Advertisement

Wamalwa facilitated the government’s help to clear the bus which arrived in the country last week.

Eugene told journalists that the vehicle was in the country. The AFC management said they expect President Uhuru Kenya to officially present it to the club.

While urging fans to rally behind the team during matches, Wamalwa promised to be more involved in making Ingwe the biggest club in Africa.

The acquisition of the bus makes AFC Leopards the only club in the country with two ultra-modern buses.

The gesture by Sechere is a relief after the club missed out on two major international sponsorships last year, secured by Sechere and friends.

Leopards missed out two sponsorship deals from Malaysia and Mexico on logistical grounds.