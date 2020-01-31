alexa AFC Leopards unveil five signings on transfer deadline - Daily Nation
AFC Leopards unveil five signings on transfer deadline

Friday January 31 2020

AFC Leopards new signing Francis Imbaya Manoah poses for photos during his unveiling ceremony on January 31, 2020. PHOTO | AFC LEOPARDS SC |

In Summary

  • Headlining the new signings is striker Elvis Rupia who joins the den on a six-month deal from Wazito.
  • Rupia is viewed a direct replacement for league top scorer John Mark Makwata who dumped Leopards for Zambia’s Zesco United on Friday.
JEFF KINYANJUI
JEFF KINYANJUI
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants AFC Leopards have confirmed the signing of five new players on transfer deadline day.

The club took to the social media to announce the development and welcome the new signings to the club.

Headlining the new signings is striker Elvis Rupia who joins the den on a six-month deal from Wazito. Rupia is viewed a direct replacement for league top scorer John Mark Makwata who dumped Leopards for Zambia’s Zesco United on Friday.

Former Tusker and Posta Rangers midfielder Luis Misiko has also joined the team on one and a half years deal as well former Kariobangi Sharks man Francis Manoah comes in on a two-year contract.

Omar Somobwana, a young prospect from St Peter’s School in Mumias and Dan Musimali have also joined the club in four year deals each.

MKU FC winger Dan Sunguti joins on a four-year deal to complete what has been an otherwise a modest transfer window for Ingwe.

Leopards face Ulinzi Stars in the league on Sunday in Nakuru.

