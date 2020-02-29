Leopards warm up for Mashemeji derby with Chemelil win

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Ten-man AFC Leopards narrowly edged out Chemelil Sugar 1-0 in a scrappy Kenyan Premier League match at the Green Stadium in Kericho on Saturday.

Former Wazito striker Elvis Rupia continued with his fine form by scoring the lone goal in the sixth minute with a ferocious drive from inside the box.

Ingwe however finished the game with 10 men after Clyde Senaji was sent off in the 77th minute for a second bookable offence after he fouled John Ochieng.

Chemelil's first real chance came in the 35th minute after Ian Ngota weaved past two defenders but shot wide with only Leopards custodian Benjamin Ochan to beat.

On resumption Leoaprds coach Anthony Kimani rested Luis Misiko for Eugene Mukangula. They could have won with a bigger margin but Chemelil custodian Daniel Kiptoo did well to deny Austin Ochieng from close range twice, in the 58th and 61st minutes.

Up next for Ingwe is the "Mashemeji derby" against Gor Mahia and Kimani is optimistic his side will give a good account of themselves.

Advertisement

"Chemelil aren't in a good position in the league and we expected they'd make it difficult for us and they did that especially after we lost Senaji. I am happy we got the three points and I thank the players for their efforts," Kimani said after the match.

"I think technically we are at par with Gor Mahia and we have been losing to them basically due to the mental aspect of the game which is something I'm working hard to rectify ahead of the derby. I have faced the team as a player and I am excited to be meeting them now as a coach. We will have to prepare very well this week and ensure the team is in top shape," he added. Gor thumped Leopards 4-1 in the opening leg last November.

Chemelil coach Charles Odera rued the missed chances and lack of concentration for the loss.

"We gifted them an easy goal early on and also lost so many chances to score. I however credit my players for their fighting spirit. I saw an improvement from them and we will get better with time," he added.

RESULTS

Gor Mahia 3 Western Stima 2

Kisumu AllStars 2 Tusker 2

Sofapaka 0 Ulinzi Stars 1