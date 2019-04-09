Resurgent Leopards welcome Homeboyz in Machakos

By CELLESTINE OLILO

AFC Leopards coach Andre Cassa Mbungo could hand Kenyan international Paul Were a starting berth just two days after the winger re-joined the club when Ingwe take on Kakamega Homeboyz in a SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Wednesday.

Were was a deadline day signing for Ingwe together with youngster Austine Odhiambo, who was promoted from the club's Under-20 side, and Boniface Mukhekhe from Mount Kenya United.

Depending on Mbungo's assessment of the trio, they could be called upon to plug the holes left by numerous injuries that have rocked the side.

New signing David “Cheche” Ochieng is in the Ingwe sickbay together with four other key players who are also nursing injuries.

The duo of Said Tsuma and Ezekiel Seda, who have been out for the better part of this season, are now fully recovered and up for selection in Wednesday’s match.

EYE REVENGE

Apart from the chance to rise to the top half of the league table, Leopards will also be driven by the need to avenge the 3-0 loss they recorded in the hands of Homeboyz on December 15 in the first leg.

Despite missing several players, Mbungo has kept Leopards' renaissance on, and have lost just once in seven league games.

Mbungo says that if his players can be more clinical in front of goal, then they will continue to flourish this season.

“The transition is over and the players have now understood my philosophy. That is why we are doing well. The only problem we have is in attack. We are being too wasteful during games but once that is fixed, we shall perform even better,” he said.

Homeboyz will be inspired by the fiery form of lethal forward Allan Wanga, an ex-Leopards layer, who is currently the league top scorer with 11 goals.

Wanga hit a brace for Homeboyz as they beat Chemelil Sugar 2-0 last weekend, and is set to lead their goal hunt once again.

“Last weekend we had a very good game. We controlled the tempo of the match and had good ball possession. I hope it shall be the same on Wednesday because the boys have maintained that same spirit during this week’s training,” Muyoti said on Tuesday.

on Thursday, domestic cup holders Kariobangi Sharks will be up against Western Stima while former champions Tusker will welcome league returnees KCB at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

FIXTURES

Wednesday:

Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars (Machakos, 2pm)

Chemelil Sugar v Posta Rangers (Chemelil, 3pm)

Mathare United v Sony Sugar (Kasarani, 3pm)

AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz (Machakos, 4.15pm)

Thursday:

Western Stima v Kariobangi Sharks (Kisumu, 3pm)

Tusker v KCB Machakos (Machakos, 3pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Vihiga United (Sudi Stadium, 3pm)