Write off Harambee Stars at your peril, warns Oliele

Thursday June 20 2019

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne (left) barks out instructions to midfielder Eric Johannah during a training session at their Paris base on June 14, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne (left) barks out instructions to midfielder Eric Johannah during a training session at their Paris base on June 14, 2019.  

In Summary

  • Oliele believes the national team will cause shockwaves in Cairo during the biennial continental showpiece where they are making a return after 15 years in the cold.
GEOFFREY ONDIEKI
By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Central Rift branch secretary Francis Oliele has backed Harambee Stars to upset the odds and go "as far sa they can" in the Africa Cup of nations in Egypt.

“This time I’m confident the team will perform very well. We have had very good preparations for the last three weeks in France and everyone is ready for this year’s Afcon,” said Oliele.

The Central Rift chief was full of praise for Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne, and believes the Frenchman will deliver if given time.

“He (Migne) is giving us everything that we want. We have given him freedom to do his work. He has ensured we return Afcon.”

Kenya are placed in Group C alongside Senegal, Algeria and neighbours Tanzania.

