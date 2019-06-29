  1. Home
Man United sign Crystal Palace defender in Sh6.4 billion deal

Saturday June 29 2019

Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi (right) is tackled by Crystal Palace midfielder Aaron Wan-Bissaka during their English Premier League match at Selhurst Park on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK |

In Summary

  • The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Palace last year, has agreed a five-year contract that will earn him up to £80,000 a week.
  • United are paying £45m up front, making Wan-Bissaka the club's fifth-biggest signing, behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel di Maria and Fred.
Manchester United have signed England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a £50m ( Sh6.4 billion) deal.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Palace last year, has agreed a five-year contract that will earn him up to £80,000 a week.

United are paying £45m up front, making Wan-Bissaka the club's fifth-biggest signing, behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel di Maria and Fred.

He is the club's second summer recruit, after Daniel James joined from Swansea.

Wales international James, 21, cost £15m.

Wan-Bissaka, who has been on international duty this month at the European Under-21 Championship, joined Palace's academy when he was 11.

The defender was on £10,000 a week at Selhurst Park, the lowest-paid player in Palace's first-team squad.

His transfer was delayed by final negotiations between the clubs, which ended with the Eagles securing a 10% sell-on clause if Wan-Bissaka leaves United for more than £50m.

The deal is yet to be formally announced by the Old Trafford club.

