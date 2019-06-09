Simba keen on signing Harambee Stars winger

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Bandari and Harambee Stars winger Abdalla Hassan has confirmed that Simba Sports Club of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania are in contact him with intent to sign him.

However, Hassan remains coy on whether or not he would move to the Tanzanian Premier League team. He said it is common for clubs to try and poach players from other clubs at the end of each season and not much should be read into this approach from the Tanzanian giants.

“It is true Simba have shown willingness to secure my services but at this time, I wouldn’t like to say anything about my decision on the matter,” said Hassan, who won the club’s Best Player award in January.

He said he was grateful for all the support he has received as he strives to be the best he can and for helping him get to where he is now, and especially the achievement of playing for the national team, Harambee Stars.

“I have to thank the players for the partnership we have always shared, the technical bench for proper training and I can't forget club officials for what they have done for all of us that motivated us to play football without any worries,” he said.

Coast football fans asked the Bandari officials to ensure all the players remain with the team for the season 2019-2020. Hassan also refuted claims that league champions Gor Mahia were also interested in acquiring his services.

“I don’t have this information because I’ve never talked to any of Gor official and so, I can’t say if there is any truth in the matter,” he said.