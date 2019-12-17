alexa Abdallah starts for Harambee Stars against Eritrea - Daily Nation
Abdallah starts for Harambee Stars against Eritrea

Tuesday December 17 2019

Harambee Stars strikers Oscar Wamalwa (left) and Hassan Abdalla celebrate a goal during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Group B match against Sudan on December 10, 2019 at the StarTimes Stadium in Kampala, Uganda. PHOTO | COURTESY |

JEFF KINYANJUI
JEFF KINYANJUI
Bandari winger has passed a late fitness test and starts for Harambee Stars as they take on Eritrea in the first semi-final of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Abdallah suffered a knock against Zanzibar in the team’s last group match and had to be withdrawn.

Roy Okal also starts at central midfield alongside Lawrence Juma while Oscar Wamalwa has once again been tasked with the goal hunting duties.

Starting 11

18. Samuel Odhiambo

2. Samuel Olwande

16. David Owino

5. Johnstone Omorwa

4. Joash Onyango

8. Lawrence Juma

15. Kevin Kimani

12. Roy Okal

10.Kenneth Muguna

9. Oscar Wamalwa

20. Hassan Abdallah

Subs

1. Timothy Odhiambo

6. Andrew Juma

19. Daniel Sakari

14. Antony Wambani

7. Musa Masika

3. Cliffton Miheso

17. Moses Mudavadi

13. Whyvone Isuza

11. Timothy Otieno

