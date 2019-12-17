Abdallah starts for Harambee Stars against Eritrea
Tuesday December 17 2019
Bandari winger has passed a late fitness test and starts for Harambee Stars as they take on Eritrea in the first semi-final of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.
Abdallah suffered a knock against Zanzibar in the team’s last group match and had to be withdrawn.
Roy Okal also starts at central midfield alongside Lawrence Juma while Oscar Wamalwa has once again been tasked with the goal hunting duties.
Starting 11
18. Samuel Odhiambo
2. Samuel Olwande
16. David Owino
5. Johnstone Omorwa
4. Joash Onyango
8. Lawrence Juma
15. Kevin Kimani
12. Roy Okal
10.Kenneth Muguna
9. Oscar Wamalwa
20. Hassan Abdallah
Subs
1. Timothy Odhiambo
6. Andrew Juma
19. Daniel Sakari
14. Antony Wambani
7. Musa Masika
3. Cliffton Miheso
17. Moses Mudavadi
13. Whyvone Isuza
11. Timothy Otieno