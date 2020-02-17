By CECIL ODONGO

Chemelil Sugar patron Moses Adagala is confident the club will not be relegated from the Kenyan Premier League at the end of the season.

The Millers are ranked 16th with a paltry nine points from 20 matches.

However Adagala, who recently took over ownership of the club, said they are eyeing a top ten finish in the league and are not worried about their current position after snapping a four-match winless run with a 2-1 triumph over Posta Rangers in their last outing.

Since the takeover, Chemelil drew 1-1 with Sofapaka and Western Stima, before beating Posta for only their second win of the season.

“We are targeting top ten finish in the league. Since I took over we have drawn twice and won, a clear indication that with determination we can upset all odds and meet our new target,” Adagala told Nation Sport.

Adagala insists that their new target is within reach citing the six-point difference between them and 13th placed Wazito FC who are on 15 points.

“The gap between us and teams below top ten is not so big and with the current motivation it's achievable,” he added.

Commenting on the recent takeover, Adagala revealed that through his foundation and support from donors he held a meeting with struggling Chemelil Sugar company's management who allowed him to run the club for two years.

“It's a two years agreement and we are holding talks for possible full takeover after the duration. According to the terms I am the new owner but it's still a partnership between Muhoroni Youth and Chemelil Sugar,” he said.