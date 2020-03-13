Adel Amrouche: All I want is full payment

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has criticised Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, saying the football administrator is an untrustworthy individual.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport Thursday, the Algerian-born who was in charge of Harambee Stars between 2013 and 2014, has also demanded full and immediate payment of money owed to him by FKF amounting to Sh109 million.

The money is payable to the coach as compensation after he won two cases of unlawful dismissal against FKF.

"These people (FKF) do not give me respect. I have been patient but I cannot wait any longer. All I want to hear right now is that my money has been paid and in full," he explained.

"I have suffered. I went for two years without a job after the federation boss fired me without talking to me. I came to Nairobi on three occasions to meet Mwendwa and try to get a solution. He ignored me. When we were at (Court of Arbitration for Sport) Cas in Lausanne, he (Mwendwa) came with three lawyers. He was ready to pay lawyers from Europe millions of shillings but not me. I took him aside at the court and asked him to reach an agreement out of court. He refused," 51-year-old, who has requested Fifa not to grant Kenya any more extension on the deadline, told Nation Sport.

The deadline set by Fifa for the federation to pay Amrouche in full lapsed on Wednesday, the federation defaulting yet again.

FKF SPEAKS OUT

Contacted, FKF Secretary-General and CEO Barry Otieno said the federation is unable to pay the money.

“We will not respond to the accusations from Amrouche because we never worked with him. We didn’t hire him and neither did we fire him. The federation doesn’t have that kind of money. We have a debt of Sh250 million which we inherited from the former office and have a payment plan. We are still engaging Fifa and the government with a view to finding a solution.”

Mwendwa has in the past said it is the government’s responsibility to pay Amrouche since his office is incapable of doing so.

"I can confirm that the government has not acted by paying the money. The issue is now with the government and not FKF. There is no money now and it is for the ministry and Fifa to reach an agreement and to chart the way forward by requesting for an extension (of the deadline) or by sorting it out," Mwendwa said on Wednesday.

Both Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Amrouche have rubbished the suggestion.

"I do not understand it. It is baffling to expect the government to pay for the irresponsible behaviour of a federation seeking to abdicate its role. This has nothing to do with the government. Why can't FKF negotiate with Fifa to agree on a payment plan?" Amina told The Standard.

Amrouche added: "The Kenyan government has behaved professionally in this manner. The President (Uhuru Kenyatta) is a very good person. After we won the regional tournament (Cecafa) he asked the Ministry to pay my salary. I had a contract with FKF and the people at Kencom (Ministry of Sports).

Mwendwa then came in and suddenly decided he will not honour what is on the piece of paper. Why is he now asking the government to pay?"

"I love Kenya and that is why I waited for the team to play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. (Otherwise) Kenya would have been banned. I was willing to forgive Kenya at the time if Mwendwa resigns (from office). Now I want my money."

FIFA DECLINED KENYA'S REQUEST

Last week, Fifa declined a request by FKF for a one-month extension to pay Amrouche.

Nation Sport understands that Amrouche, who was drawing a monthly salary of Sh2.5 million, had been reinstated as the national team coach by then FKF president Sam Nyamweya days before the 2016 FKF elections which saw Mwendwa ascend to power.

The Algerian-born Belgian coach is best remembered for winning the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Nairobi, and also for masterminding a one-all draw against Nigeria's Super Eagles in a 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifier played in Calabar.

When the dispute started, Amrouche took the matter to the Fifa Players Status Committee which ruled that he be paid Sh60 million but upon appealing the decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) increased his compensation package to Sh109 million.

By failing to settle the payment by Wednesday night, Kenya risks being banned by Fifa, which could make the country be stopped from competing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Harambee Stars are pooled alongside Uganda, Mali, and Rwanda in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as the country seeks to qualify for the global event for the first time in history.