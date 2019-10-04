By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has accused Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of "taking him for granted" in a prolonged legal tussle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The Belgian coach this week won a case he had lodged against FKF at Cas. He sought compensation for unfair dismissal, damages and interest and has been awarded Sh108 million.

In a quick rejoinder, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa hit back at the coach, accusing him of coming up with unreasonable demands in favour of dropping the case before judgment.

"It is a shame it has come to this but today justice has been done," claimed Amrouche.

"I met him (Mwendwa) before he appointed Okumbi, Paul Put, and Sebastien Migne to let him have my job back. I even spent my own money to travel to Kenya to negotiate. He can only blame himself for this."

Mwendwa was of a contrary opinion, however, stating: "He asked for a lot of money to become the coach and we couldn't afford him. I tried my best to resolve this matter. It is now finished and we will respect the law."

Related Stories CAS awards former Stars coach Sh108 million

Advertisement