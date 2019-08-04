Adel Amrouche and Kenya: The love story that never ends

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Five years since the Belgian was prematurely sacked, Kenya still holds a special place in his heart. There is no love lost he insists. He is eager to give back to Kenya in a special way.

"In football you don’t need to talk too much. We have terms of coaching like cheza chini, mbio mbio, geuka, bakia hapa (keep it on the down low; faster, faster; turn around; stay where you are). We have our words as coaches that we use to give directions to our players. I am not here to write a letter of love for my players,” remarked Adel Amrouche in an interview with the BBC shortly after being appointed Harambee Stars coach.

February 20, 2013 was the date. The response, although delivered with a tinge of arrogance, matched the question asked: How would he deal with the language barrier? Deep down the Algerian was determined to make a name for himself in his new post. He cited the “quality” in the Kenya’s national team as a good starting point to “work and build a team that could play in major tournaments”. What began as a quest by Amrouche to build his coaching profile morphed into a spectacular love story with a country that he now refers to as “home”.

“I was coming from South Africa and I felt it would be an injustice if I didn’t pass through Kenya and check on my friends. Everybody in Kenya is like family to me. The players, the coaches, the fans and also the President. When I landed, I didn’t think people would recognise me at the airport. But people said hi even in other places I have visited like Jericho, Ruaraka (grounds) and even Kibra. It feels good to see that people still remember me,” said Amrouche as we settle down for the interview almost one and a half hours after I had called him when I learnt that he was in the country.

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche (left) chats with Tusker coach Robert Matano during a friendly match between Tusker and Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds on July 31, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By 9.34pm on Wednesday he was not yet in the Central Business District (CBD) after light showers had rendered traffic unbearable. He drops a text in his true honest self. “We will be in town in a few minutes, too much traffic.” And 10 minutes later, he calls to confirm he is at the Nation Centre reception desk accompanied by a friend. After some catching up, we roll down memory lane as he reflects on his time as Harambee Stars coach and opens up on his secret mission in the country.

His journey officially began in Calabar in a 2014 World Cup qualifier, exactly a fortnight after his 45th birthday, against a Nigeria side that had just won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January that year. But on March 23, 2013 Amrouche’s Kenya walked toe-to-toe with the Super Eagles. Francis Kahata curled a beauty of a free-kick into the top left corner beyond Vincent Enyeama’s despairing dive in the 35th minute and the Group ‘F’ leaders were stunned to the core.

“A week before we travelled I told Kahata that he will score against Nigeria from a free-kick. In the hotel after our pre-match meeting I reminded him that we had put a lot of work in training and the time had come to pick his reward,” recollects Amrouche.

Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche talks to players during a training session at the Calabar State University grounds, Nigeria on March 21, 2013. ODINDO AYIEKO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nigeria’s Stephen Keshi (RiP) made changes. Sunday Mba, who scored the lone goal in the Afcon final, was the first culprit in the 39th minute. Nnamdi Oduamadi replaced him and at the hour mark Obafemi Martins was withdrawn for Ahmed Musa. Victor Moses, who had been marked out of the game by David Owino, paved way for John Ogu before Amrouche was sent to the stands. Still, Kenya held their own with the central defence pair of David “Cheche” Ochieng and Brian Mandela having a game of their lives but Nigeria burst their bubble at the death. It was Oduamadi who got the equaliser and broke Kenyans hearts.

“We had done everything right and the referee started making suspicious calls. In one instance (Arnold) Origi questioned him over an infringement. When I took it up, the referee told me it’s either he sends me off or my goalkeeper who was on a yellow. So I told him to send me off and let my keeper play,” revealed Amrouche, who had made big gambles in that game starting with David Gateri, Ochieng and Owino.

Adel Amrouche arrives for a past match. FILE PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Three months later, the Algerian made a big decision stripping Dennis Oliech of the arm band and elevating Victor Wanyama to the captaincy amid talks of a fallout between him and Kenya’s alpha striker.

“A captain has to be a good example to the team. Wanyama was always in training, he came on time and he was really humble. He related well with the team and always had a big heart for the team. I actually had to persuade him to be captain because at first he was a bit hesitant. I could see a leader in him,” disclosed Amrouche who insists there was no bad blood between him and Oliech.

Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech during a training session at the Nyayo Stadium on May 15, 2014. Stars head coach Adel Amrouche has said he has no problem with the former national team skipper. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION

“I had no problem with Oliech, he is a big player for this country and one of the best in Africa. During my time, the arm band rotated a lot. There was a time Origi, (James) Situma, (Allan) Wanga and Kahata were captains. It shows I had many leaders in my team,” reiterated Amrouche.

While the 2014 World Cup qualification campaign saw Kenya finish third in group ‘F’ with six points after only one win and three draws, Amrouche had already put down a marker. He took charge of four matches where he beat Namibia at home and picked draws away to Malawi and Nigeria. His only loss came against Nigeria at home, a match he watched from the stands while serving his one-match suspension.

The gains made in the qualifiers came to the fore as Owino, Kahata, Allan Wanga, Abud Omar, Peter Opiyo, Edwin Lavatsa and Clifford Miheso played key roles when Kenya emerged champions in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Nairobi in December. It was a befitting feat for Kenya as that year the country was celebrating its Golden Jubilee on Jamhuri Day.

Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche gestures to players during a training session on November 26, 2013 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“Winning Cecafa was a big milestone for the team because it showed that the group we had put together could compete. I wanted to keep that team together then make a few additions to ensure it was competitive enough to qualify for the next Cup of Nations,” said Amrouche.

One department that he really wanted to shore up was attack where Oliech looked like the trusted option. Wanga, who scored two goals in the Cecafa final against Sudan, had already stated his case but Amrouche wanted younger legs to support the two experienced strikers. Enter the 19-year-old Lille striker Divock Origi, son of former Kenya international Mike Okoth, and Tusker’s 20-year-old Michael Olunga who is now the lead striker in the national team.

“The initial plan was to partner Divock and Oliech in the Afcon qualifiers since Divock was more exposed than Olunga and would fit in easily. I tried my best to get him, even travelling to Belgium and persuading his father. But in the end he chose Belgium and you can understand because he got the opportunity to play at the World Cup for a top national team,” said Amrouche.

“Olunga was also in my plans. I first noticed him when he was at Tusker and I organised for him to move to Thika United so that he could get more play time. I knew he would take some time but he had something in him. I am happy with their (Divock and Olunga’s) progress. Just imagine if you have these two boys in your team you can beat all teams in Africa,” he adds amid a chuckle.

STARS AT WORLD CUP AS FANS

And in May 2014, the journey to Equatorial Guinea began with Kenya edging Comoros 2-1 on aggregate in the first round qualifier. Then June came and President Uhuru Kenyatta honoured his pledge to the national team for winning Cecafa by sponsoring a trip to Brazil to watch the World Cup.

“I remain utterly grateful to the President for what he did for my team. He also gave me a lot of support during my time. He is one of the leaders who really cared about my team alongside Sonko,” says Amrouche as he points to the screensaver of his phone where he is pictured greeting the President during the visit to State House to present the Cecafa trophy.

The World Cup trip came in addition to Amrouche’s five-year contract, effective January that year, where Kenyatta had promised the government would cater for the coach’s salary.

Lesotho stood in Kenya’s way to Group ‘C’ of the Afcon qualifiers proper where Burkina Faso, Gabon and Angola lay in wait. With Amrouche having been sent off in the Comoros return leg, he was suspended for the first leg against Lesotho in the second round. Then the Confederation of African Football (Caf) slapped Amrouche with a one-year ban on July 21 for allegedly spitting on a match official in the ill-tempered Comoros clash.

A day earlier, Lesotho had won the first leg 1-0 thanks to Bushi Moletsane’s goal. And a fortnight later, a star-studded Harambee Stars was held to a barren draw by Lesotho at home. Oliech, Wanyama, his elder brother McDonald Mariga, Jamal Mohammed, Kahata and Wanga all featured but there were no goals.

Amrouche’s goose was cooked as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced it had disbanded the national team’s technical bench.

“I managed 16 matches during my time and we only lost twice when I was not on the bench. Even the players admitted that it would have been different if I was on the bench. My absence really affected the team,” he remembers painfully.

The Algerian-born Belgian still holds fond memories of his 18-month stint as head coach. It was during this time that Kenya exported many football talents.

Ochieng, Kahata, Owino, Miheso, Akumu, Lavatsa, Peter Opiyo and Omar all joined the paid ranks under his watch.

“I am happy because I achieved part of my project with Kenya. When I joined we had very few professionals in the team but after one year we achieved a lot. This was part of the plan to have a lot of professionals because it makes it easier for the coach. They execute your philosophy and game plan better,” hinted Amrouche.

GIVE BACK

Now based in Belgium where he is a coaching instructor for the Belgian Football Association (FA), Amrouche wants to give back to Kenya in a special way. It’s the reason why he is back in the country.

“Rarely does a week pass without my former players or local coaches calling me. They always check on me because we had a very good and professional working relationship. I have talked to my former players like Situma, Wanga, (Duncan) Ochieng and Mulinge (Munandi), Jamal (Mohammed) and asked them what they want to do in retirement,” disclosed Amrouche, who doubles up as an analyst for beIN SPORTS.

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche. PHOTO | FILE |NATION MEDIA GROUP

“There are many opportunities in coaching, marketing, ticketing, agency and even management. There is a lot they can do so I want to assist them to shape their career paths in football after retirement. They have to continue working for Kenyan football and be part of the future,” added the Uefa Pro license holder.

It’s now five years since he was prematurely sacked but Kenya still holds a special place in his heart.

There is no love lost. Indeed, Amrouche’s ink never dries. The “letter of love” continues albeit subconsciously.