Administration Police hold Shabana at Gusii Stadium

Shabana's slim hopes of earning promotion to the top flight were all but dashed after they were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Administration Police at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

In their previous matches, Shabana battled to a 2-2 draw against St Joseph in Nakuru while Police managed a barren draw against Kibera Black Stars.

Fred Nyakundi struck twice for Shabana while Nichodemus Chole replied with a brace for Police as the two sides shared the spoils.

Shabana were the first to score after Nyakundi headed in a well curved corner from Wycliffe Nyangechi in the eighth minute before the visitors replied 11 minutes later through Chole.

Chole went on to score his second goal and the last for his team in the 24th minute, capitalising on Shabana’s defensive lapse, silencing hundreds of home fans.

Nyakundi combined well with Peter Ogechi and Dennis Onyancha, making delightful passes in the opponent’s territory before he netted the second goal for the ‘Glamour Boys’ at the half hour mark.

Shabana are now 10th on the standings while Police are at 15th.

Shabana head coach Vincent Nyaberi blamed his chargs for wasting a host of scoring opportunities.

“We have been struggling to register good results mostly in our home matches something that we have discussed with my boys. We will go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes,” said the former Thika United player.

While applauding his players for managing a point from Gusii Stadium, his counterpart Abdallah Otieno revealed that he was satisfied with the point.

“I fielded six new players that the club signed during the midseason window and indeed they displayed quality football. Although we are fighting relegation, I hope we will bounce back to winning ways,” noted Otieno.