Advantage Sudan in Olympic qualifier

A comical mistake from Kenya goalkeeper Brian Bwire and a controversial penalty in the second half handed hosts Sudan a 2-0 win in the first leg of their 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations second round qualifier at Al Merreikh stadium on Wednesday.

Waleed Bakhit latched onto a loose ball to open the scoring on 32 minutes after Kariobangi Sharks custodian Bwire awkwardly spilt a feeble cross from the right flank.

Bakhit doubled the scores on 75 minutes from a penalty spot after Sofapaka’s John Avirre was adjudged to have fouled the Sudanese player inside the box.

Interestingly, replays from the match beamed live on Sudan Sport TV, however show the Sudanese player easily went down outside the 18-yard box simulating a tag from Avirre, but the second assistant referee, Egyptian Hany Abelfattah ruled for a penalty.

Bakhit then sent Bwire the wrong side, placing the ball at the bottom corner for a 2-0 score line.

With three minutes added on, a Sudanese fan stormed into the field of play and took a selfie with one of their players much to the chagrin of the match officials.

Security officers managed to whisk him away.

Francis Kimanzi’s boys failed to reduce the deficit, instead squandered numerous chances in front of goal.

Ovella Ochieng, who rested Jafari Owiti upon restart, was fed by Yussuf Mainge and charged down the right flank, but his shot veered off target on 61 minutes.

A scramble ensued in the final moments with the Kenyans unable to tap home a consolation.

Kenya will need a 3-0 score to edge out the Zdravko Logarusic-led side in the second leg match next Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The aggregate winner will advance to the third round where the winner between Nigeria and Libya awaits in June.

Kenya eliminated Mauritius 8-1 aggregate as Sudan saw off Seychelles 2-1 on aggregate in the first round.

A total of seven teams from these qualifiers will join hosts Egypt in the final tournament scheduled for November this year in Cairo.