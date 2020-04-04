Afraha Stadium Annex not spared effects of deadly virus

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As local sports continues to grapple with the effects of Covid-19 disease, Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium Annex has become the latest victim of the deadly pandemic that has disrupted sports globally.

The facility, sitting on 10 acres, has been converted into a one big temporary open air market after the county government shifted the Wakulima Market to the area from Nakuru’s Central Business District in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, and to enforce rules on social distance among people.

Nakuru County Sub-branch League has been suspended indefinitely, keeping more than 42 teams out of action.

The teams that use Afraha Annex as its home ground include Nakuru Youth Sports Association (NYSA) FC, Twomoc Youth FC, Mini-Star FC, Freehold FC and AC Nakuru.

According to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nakuru sub-branch secretary Eliakim Mbalilwa, once the league resumes after coronavirus has been contained, matches scheduled to be played at Afraha Stadium Annex will be shifted to Kamukunji Sports grounds, St Theresa and Kimathi Primary schools respectively.

“The league was postponed until further notice because of coronavirus pandemic and it is likely to be delayed even further if the crisis persists,” said Mbalilwa.

The league was programmed to end in July, but it is unlikely to beat the timelines.

By the time the league was disrupted, competing teams had played nine matches each, Mbalilwa said.

The league is divided in two zones - Western and Eastern - each having 21 teams.

Nyayo Stars lead Western zone with 14 points, followed by United Legends with 12. Humberg Simba Njoro, Kampi ya Moto and Nakuru Hope have 10 points each.

In Eastern Zone, Greenstead FC and Kivumbini are joint top with 16 points each, while NYSA, on 13 points, are third. Madaraka Youth are fourth with 12 points while Beef Research Lanet follow with 12 points.

As of Friday, Nakuru County had two confirmed cases of Covid-19, but health officials have said the numbers are expected to rise as the two individuals who have turned positive for the deadly virus had been mingling freely with the residents before they were confined to a quarantine centre at Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI).

Mbalilwa also announced that the sub-branch has reorganised the fixtures and teams will be playing two matches on weekends when the competition resumes.

“As a branch, we are in close talks with the club officials and once the league resumes the teams will play two matches every Saturday and Sunday to enable us conclude the league as planned,” added Mbalilwa.

He urged players to obey the government’s health directives, and to adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines to combat the pandemic.

“I urge the players to remain at home because we will need them once the crisis is over. The league will resume immediately,” said Mbalilwa.

He further urged the devolved unit to give the repair of the Afraha Annex Stadium top priority once the crisis is over.

“The Annex is crucial to the development of football in Nakuru East as the pitch is also used by teams in National Super League,” said Mbalilwa.

Also disrupted by the turning of Afraha Annex into a makeshift market is the sitting volleyball team.

Coach Florence Ofwenje said their training programme has been put on hold and all players have been told to stay at home.

“We were training for an open tournament in Trans Nzoia County but we have been forced to cancel the training until further notice,” said Ofwenje.

Afraha Annex and the main stadium are earmarked for major renovation to international standards but with the pandemic, construction work is likely to be delayed.