Africa Cup of Nations-bound teams intensify preps

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Kenya’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group C opponents have intensified preparations ahead of the 2019 tournament that kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

Senegal are preparing to begin a 17-day residential training camp in Paris, France, the same city that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has picked to set up a training camp - at the French Rugby Federation training facilities - between June 1 and 19.

The Lions of Teranga, who are Africa’s top-ranked team, will however leave France a week to the tournament, as they are expected to play Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a friendly match on June 16 at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt.

“We shall only have one friendly match against Nigeria as we prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations,” said Senegal FA president Augustine Senghor.

The Taifa Stars of Tanzania, who are the other sub Saharan team in the group, have put in place modest preparations that will see them camp in Cairo from June 10.

While in Cairo, the Emmanuel Amunike-coached side will step up their Afcon preparations by facing Egypt’s national team, the Pharaohs, on June 13 at the Borg Al Arab Stadium.

Algeria are playing their cards close to their chest, but sources indicate that the team will be camping in France for two weeks starting early next month.

Harambee Stars, who have at hand a budget of Sh250 million, have put in place elaborate training preparations that will see them camp in France for 19 days starting June 1.

The Kenyan contingent will leave the country on May 31, play two friendly matches against Madagascar and Gambia on June 7 and June 15 respectively before departing France for Egypt on June 19.

Stars are in Pool C alongside Senegal, Tanzania and Algeria, and Senegal but of the three Kenyan group stage opponents, only the north Africans have ever won the Afcon, once in 1990.

In their 14 appearances, Senegal are yet to get an Afcon title and the case is the same for Tanzania whose first and only other appearance at the biennial was in 1980.

Kenya’s first match will be against Algeria on June 23 in Cairo, before they take on Tanzania in their second match four days later.

The final group C matches will be held on July 1 with Harambee Stars battling Senegal at the 30,000-seater 30 June Stadium in Cairo while Tanzania will face Algeria at the Al Salam Stadium. All other group C matches will be at the 30 June Stadium.

Algeria, who finished top in Group D during the qualifiers, last won the title 29 years ago and have been runners-up once. Senegal are yet to clinch the gong but were runners-up once in 2002.

The Lions of Teranga topped group A during the qualification period while Tanzania came second following a shock 3-0 over Uganda Cranes in the final group L match to book their ticket to Cairo.

FIXTURES

GROUP C

7pm - Senegal v Tanzania (30 June Stadium, June 23)

9pm - Algeria v Kenya (30 June Stadium, June 23)

7pm - Senegal v Algeria (30 June Stadium, June 27)

10pm - Kenya v Tanzania (30 June Stadium, June 27)

9pm - Kenya v Senegal (30 June Stadium, July 1)