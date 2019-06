Africa Cup of Nations schedule

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on June 15, 2019 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi greeting Egypt's Uefa Champions League winning forward Mohamed Salah during the team's training camp at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. The Africa Cup of Nations will be contested by a record 24 teams in Egypt this month, up from just three when the tournament debuted 62 years ago. PHOTO | STRINGER | AFP