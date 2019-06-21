List: Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches
Friday June 21 2019
Complete list of Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches:
3: Charles Gyamfi (GHA), Hassan Shehata (EGY)
2: Herve Renard (FRA)
1: Pierre Lechantre, Roger Lemerre, Claude le Roy (all FRA), Ferenc Csanadi, Pal Titkos (both HUN), Mourad Fahmy, Mahmoud el Gohary (both EGY), Radivoje Ognjanovic, Blagoje Vidinic (both SRB), Clive Barker (RSA), Adolphe Bibanzoulou (CGO), Hugo Broos (BEL), Fred Osam-Duodu (GHA), Otto Gloria (BRA), Abdelhamid Kermali (ALG), Stephen Keshi (NGR), Gheorghe Mardarescu (ROM), Yeo Martial (CIV), Winfried Schafer (GER), Mike Smith (ENG), Jiri Starosta (CZE), Ydnekatchew Tessema (ETH), Clemens Westerhof (NED)