List: Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches

Friday June 21 2019

The Cameroon football team celebrate with the winner's trophy after beating Egypt 2-1 to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final match at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on February 5, 2017. PHOTO | GABRIEL BOUYS |  AFP

In Summary

  • Charles Gyamfi (Ghana) and Hassan Shehata (Egypt) have both won the title three times.
  • Frenchmen Pierre Lechantre, Roger Lemerre, Claude le Roy have all won the title once.
Complete list of Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches:

3: Charles Gyamfi (GHA), Hassan Shehata (EGY)

2: Herve Renard (FRA)

1: Pierre Lechantre, Roger Lemerre, Claude le Roy (all FRA), Ferenc Csanadi, Pal Titkos (both HUN), Mourad Fahmy, Mahmoud el Gohary (both EGY), Radivoje Ognjanovic, Blagoje Vidinic (both SRB), Clive Barker (RSA), Adolphe Bibanzoulou (CGO), Hugo Broos (BEL), Fred Osam-Duodu (GHA), Otto Gloria (BRA), Abdelhamid Kermali (ALG), Stephen Keshi (NGR), Gheorghe Mardarescu (ROM), Yeo Martial (CIV), Winfried Schafer (GER), Mike Smith (ENG), Jiri Starosta (CZE), Ydnekatchew Tessema (ETH), Clemens Westerhof (NED)

