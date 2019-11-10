Afriyie to lead Gor Mahia attack in Mashemeji Derby

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia Coach Steven Polack has named a strong line up to take on rivals Afc Leopards in a KPL match this afternoon in Kasarani.

Ghanian Francis Afriyie and Ivorian Gislain Yikpe will lead the goal hunt while David Mapigano will be between the sticks.

Highly rated youngster Tobias Otieno and Kenneth Muguna will control the midfield while Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma will support the attacking duo. Bernard Ondiek slots in at rightback in place of the injured Wellington Ochieng.

Starting XI; David Mapigano, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Lawrence Juma, Gislain Yikpe, Francis Afriyie

Subs; Boniface Oluoch, Kennedy Otieno, Ernest Awendo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Joachim Oluoch, Boniface Omondi, Ambundo Dickson Ambundo

AFC Leopards tactician Casa Mbugo has released his squad to face rivals Gor Mahia at Kasarani this afternoon.

Rwandese defender Soster Kayumba will captain the side and will be partnered in central defense alongside youngster Clyde Senaji while another hot prospect Collins Shichenje will start in central defense.

Current KPL topscorer John Mark Makwata will lead the attack alongside Whyvonne Isuza and Hansel Ochieng.

Starting XI; Benjamin Ochan, Soster Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, Hansel Ochieng, Isaac Kipyegon, Eugene Mukangula, Whyvonne Isuza, Collins Shichenje, Clyde Senaji, Dennis Sikhayi, John Mark Makwata