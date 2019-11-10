alexa Afriyie to lead Gor Mahia attack in Mashemeji Derby - Daily Nation
Afriyie to lead Gor Mahia attack in Mashemeji Derby

Sunday November 10 2019

Gor Mahia forward Francis Afriyie (left) vies for an aerial ball with Bandari defender Brian Otieno during their Kenyan Premier League Super Cup match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on August 18, 2019. Gor beat Bandari 1-0. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Gor Mahia Coach Steven Polack has named a strong line up to take on rivals Afc Leopards in a KPL match this afternoon in Kasarani.

Ghanian Francis Afriyie and Ivorian Gislain Yikpe will lead the goal hunt while David Mapigano will be between the sticks.

Highly rated youngster Tobias Otieno and Kenneth Muguna will control the midfield while Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma will support the attacking duo. Bernard Ondiek slots in at rightback in place of the injured Wellington Ochieng.

Starting XI; David Mapigano, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Lawrence Juma, Gislain Yikpe, Francis Afriyie

Subs; Boniface Oluoch, Kennedy Otieno, Ernest Awendo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Joachim Oluoch, Boniface Omondi, Ambundo Dickson Ambundo

AFC Leopards tactician Casa Mbugo has released his squad to face rivals Gor Mahia at Kasarani this afternoon.

Rwandese defender Soster Kayumba will captain the side and will be partnered in central defense alongside youngster Clyde Senaji while another hot prospect Collins Shichenje will start in central defense.

Current KPL topscorer John Mark Makwata will lead the attack alongside Whyvonne Isuza and Hansel Ochieng.

Starting XI; Benjamin Ochan, Soster Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, Hansel Ochieng, Isaac Kipyegon, Eugene Mukangula, Whyvonne Isuza, Collins Shichenje, Clyde Senaji, Dennis Sikhayi, John Mark Makwata

Subs; Ezekiel Owade, Brian Marita, Vincent Obura, John Wonder, Boniface Mukhekhe, Collins Shivachi, Austin Otieno

