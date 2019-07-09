Agent seeks quick fix for 'respectful' Pogba

By AFP

LONDON

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola hopes that a breakthrough in negotiations that benefits "all parties" will soon be made regarding the Manchester United midfielder's future.

The French World Cup winner has stated his desire for a "new challenge", whilst Raiola said in an interview at the weekend that "everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on".

Pogba has travelled with the rest of the United squad for the start of their pre-season tour to Australia despite initial claims he could boycott the trip in order to try and force through a move.

"The player has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way," Raiola told UK radio station talkSPORT.

"The club has known his feeling for a long time.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."

Despite scoring 16 goals this season, half of which came from the penalty spot, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United limped to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.