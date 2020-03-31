Ajax end contract of brain-damaged player

By AFP

THE HAGUE

Ajax have terminated the contract of former wonder kid Abdelhak Nouri, severely brain damaged and in a coma since collapsing three seasons ago, the Dutch daily De Telegraaf said Tuesday.

The club intervened ahead of the July 1 date when the contract was due to be renewed for the 22-year-old, who collapsed while warming up for a pre-season friendly against German club Werder Bremen in July 2017.

Known to fans and teammates as Appie, Nouri joined the Amsterdam club aged seven and developed into a teenage sensation.

In 2018, Ajax agreed to pay for medical care for life for the player who has permanent, debilitating brain damage and will never be able to live independently.

His family filed a suit against the club and it was determined that the player had received inadequate care after his collapse that was triggered by heart problems.