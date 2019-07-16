  1. Home
Ajax prodigy set to join Juventus

Tuesday July 16 2019

Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt reacts after Ajax Amsterdam lost the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam on May 8, 2019. Matthijs de Ligt is closing in on a move to Juventus after Ajax announced on July 13 that the rising star will skip the Dutch champions pre-season training camp due to his expected departure. PHOTO | EMMANUEL DUNAND |

Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt reacts after Ajax Amsterdam lost the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam on May 8, 2019. Matthijs de Ligt is closing in on a move to Juventus after Ajax announced on July 13 that the rising star will skip the Dutch champions pre-season training camp due to his expected departure. PHOTO | EMMANUEL DUNAND |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Defender Matthijs de Ligt has agreed to join Juventus, Dutch and Italian media reported on Monday, but it was not clear whether the Turin club had yet agreed a fee with Ajax.

Reports said that the 19-year-old Dutch international, who captained Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League, had agreed personal terms with Juventus and would arrive in Turin on Tuesday and undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Media in Italy said Juventus would pay Ajax of Amsterdam Sh8.7 billion (75 million euros)

De Ligt has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and Netherland teams last season.

He has played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, including three as the club reached the last four of the Champions League last season, only to lose in the final seconds to Tottenham. De Ligt scored the winner in Turin as Ajax eliminated Juventus in the quarter-finals.

He has played 17 times for the Netherlands.

Earlier on Monday, Juventus unveiled Aaron Ramsey, the Welsh midfielder who had agreed in February to join as a free agent once his contract with Arsenal expired.

