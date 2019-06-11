Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has dropped Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu from the final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 22 in Cairo.

South Africa-based defender Brian Mandela had already ruled out having picked up a knee injury on Monday, meaning Migne had three more players to trim from his initial 27-man squad that has been in France from May 30.

Winger Christopher Mbamba will have to wait longer for his international debut. Portugal-based winger Clifton Miheso was the other casualty in Mign'e final squad although it is Akumu's axing that has shocked many fans.

The combative midfielder has played a pivotal role for his Zambian club although he has not been a regular under Migne in the four qualifiers the Frenchman was in charge.

Nation Sport understands that Mbamba picked up a knock on his ankle in training on Monday.

Final Afcon squad

Related Stories Blow as Brian Mandela ruled out of Afcon

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Faruk Shikalo, John Oyemba

Defenders: Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Joseph Okumu, Bernard Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Eric Ouma, Philemon Otieno, Aboud Omar

Midfielders: Ismail Gonzalez, Dennis Odhiambo, Paul Were, Johannah Omolo, Eric Johannah, Victor Wanyama, Francis Kahata