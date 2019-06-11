Akumu out as Migne names Stars' final Afcon squad
Tuesday June 11 2019
Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has dropped Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu from the final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 22 in Cairo.
South Africa-based defender Brian Mandela had already ruled out having picked up a knee injury on Monday, meaning Migne had three more players to trim from his initial 27-man squad that has been in France from May 30.
Winger Christopher Mbamba will have to wait longer for his international debut. Portugal-based winger Clifton Miheso was the other casualty in Mign'e final squad although it is Akumu's axing that has shocked many fans.
The combative midfielder has played a pivotal role for his Zambian club although he has not been a regular under Migne in the four qualifiers the Frenchman was in charge.
Nation Sport understands that Mbamba picked up a knock on his ankle in training on Monday.
Final Afcon squad
Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Faruk Shikalo, John Oyemba
Defenders: Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Joseph Okumu, Bernard Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Eric Ouma, Philemon Otieno, Aboud Omar
Midfielders: Ismail Gonzalez, Dennis Odhiambo, Paul Were, Johannah Omolo, Eric Johannah, Victor Wanyama, Francis Kahata
Strikers: Ayub Timbe, Michael Olunga, Ovela Ochieng, John Avire, Masud Juma