Alai confident 'Otenga' will soon fly

Kisumu County Government Sports Minister Achia Alai has called for patience from fans despite Kisumu All Stars' slow start to Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

All Stars, who were promoted to the top tier after finishing second in the National Super League (NSL) last season, are already finding it rough after going without a win for four matches.

Otenga, as they are fondly referred to, lost their third consecutive match at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu at the weekend after Western Stima edged them 2-1.

Coach Henry Omino is yet to win a match since taking over from Francis Oduor who guided the team to KPL but couldn't continue as he didn’t have the necessary credentials.

However, Alai has leapt to the defence of the veteran coach insisting that the team will come good.

“We cannot react and for example dismiss the coach and technical bench because we have not won any match. The issue is not about the coach or total overhaul of the squad as some people are trying to portray it. We have been discussing ways of improving and getting good results with the coach and technical bench and we believe things will get better,” Alai told Nation Sport.

“Gor Mahia signed 15 new players, AFC Leopards 12 and Wazito 15 so the issue that we abandoned the team that won promotion doesn’t apply at all. We have a good squad and with time we shall be okay,” she added.

Alai attributed the delay in settling players' salaries to failure of national government to disburse funds to counties in good time due to differences between Senate and National Assembly on the Division of Revenue bill.

Alai also cleared the air over reports of bad blood between Kisumu All Stars and Gor Mahia.