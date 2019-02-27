All Stars show no mercy to Fortune Sacco

By VICTOR OTIENO

On-form striker Dennis Oalo scored as Kisumu All Stars hammered Fortune Sacco 4-0 in a midweek National Super League (NSL) clash staged at Moi Stadium on Wednesday.

Oalo, Shadrack Omondi and Gerishon Arabe scored a goal apiece in the first half, before Erick Otie sealed the host victory deep into extra time.

The striker affirmed Oalo's top spot in the league's scorers' sheet at 12 goals now.

Oalo would have placed the "Blue Eagles" ahead after the first minute of play, but his shot from the edge of the box blazed over the crossbar.

Seven minutes later, Jesse Ngei wasted Fortune's response to the hosts' early attack with a weak shot that was easily cleared to safety by a sky-blue shirt.

Oalo netted his 12th goal of the season in the 13th minute when he beat Fortune's goalkeeper Francis Kimani with a finish to the left side of the goalpost.

The early goal looked to have awakened the visitors as they went in search of an equaliser, but they failed to convert from two successive corner-kicks, before they wasted a free-kick, a few yards from the box.

The top scorer missed a glorious chance to net a brace in the half-hour mark when his rising shot from a one-one situation inside the box was saved by goalkeeper Kimani.

However, his compatriot Omondi saved him the guilt two minutes later with a close range low finish, before midfielder Arabe secured coach Oduor's side points one minute to halftime.

Fortune coach John Mabia made the first substitution, bringing in Erick Odhiambo for Ngei at the interval.

They went ahead to threaten first in the second half through Stephen Onyango, but the hosts goalkeeper Otieno Wuotho was alert in his area.

The debutantes continued to press on, winning a free-kick inside the All Stars half, but Odhiambo's strike was saved by Wuotho, who went ahead to deny Babu Kisayi from close range in the 69th minute.

All Stars' Dismas Amunga failed to book his name in the score-sheet a few minutes later when he stretched his left leg in attempt to connect to Omondi's cross inside the box.

Nicodemus Okanga wasted Fortune's glorious opportunity to score a consolation goal in the dying minutes when he rushed to finish a cross from the left, his shot going wide.