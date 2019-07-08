Allan Wanga retires from international football

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Kenyan international Allan Wanga has announced his retirement from international football, one month after he was excluded from the final squad that took part in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cairo, Egypt.

Wanga, who is the Kakamega County Sports Director, says that he will now focus on his job as well as his club duty for SportPesa Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz.

“For 12 years, I have had the singular privilege and great honour to represent my country on the football pitch. Together with the support of the team, the management and the fans at large, I believe I have represented my country to the best of my ability.

“It’s now time for me to pave way for other players who I believe will embody the spirit of Harambee, as I trust I did. I wish the National Team the very best in their future endeavours and now transition from the pitch to the terrace as the team’s biggest cheerleader.

“I will now dedicate my time to my county Kakamega and my club. Thank you FKF, thank you Kenya for the decade plus of togetherness,” he said in a press statement dispatched to selected sports personalities.

Until his retirement, Allan Wanga made 44 appearances for Harambee Stars, scoring 22 goals within that time.

He was second on the KPL top scorers charts last season after bagging 18 goals.