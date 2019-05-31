By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Celebrated Kenyan striker Allan Wanga admits he was shocked by his omission from the 27-man Harambee Stars squad named for a three-week training camp in France ahead of next months' Africa Cup of Nations.

In a decision that has surprised many of the team's ardent supporters, Kenya coach Sebastien Migne on Thursday dropped the deadly attacker whose 18-goals was the most scored by any player in the just concluded 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League season.

Earlier in the day, President Uhuru Kenyatta handed the national flag to the team at State House, Nairobi. The President told the players and the technical team to be good ambassadors for the country.

“It is not about winning but giving your best. That is the most important thing. You are out there flying the Kenyan flag,” said Kenyatta.

Back on the squad selection, the French coach also dropped AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and Kariobangi Sharks third choice keeper Brian Bwire from his tour party which departs for Paris Friday morning.

Migne also announced that Leopards winger Paul Were had a hamstring injury and that Clifton Miheso, who is based in Portugal, has impressed him and will be drafted in the squad as cover.

Wanga, a proven goal scorer, was dropped for inexperienced Sofapaka forward John Avire who has scored seven times in the league this season.

"I am the coach of the team. The coach for today and I also have to think about tomorrow," said Migne, suggesting he's sacrificed Wanga for fresh blood.

"Every squad has its surprises and to me the surprise today is Avire. He has done some good work in the past few days and has some interesting qualities. I want to continue working with him to see what he can do."

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Wanga elected to remain diplomatic in his approach despite suddenly emerging into the second most discussed subject on Twitter last evening. "I did not expect to be dropped and was looking forward to the competition," he said.

"I have enjoyed a perfect relationship with the coach and a good season in the Kenyan league. I was looking forward to heading to Egypt and doing something special for my country. The coach called me and suggested that I was away (from training) for a couple of days and in that period a young striker came in and impressed him. He says he will call me for future assignments including the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) but I now want to think about enjoying my holidays."

"I wish the team all the best."

Zesco United hitman Jesse Were and Leopards defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng as some of the other big-name players who have been overlooked by the Frenchman.

"Some of you may not like this team and the selection but it is now time to rally behind the selected players and support them all through. The main tournament may be 25-days away but to us it has already started," Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa said.

In the absence of Wanga, Kenya's attack in Egypt will likely be led by Japan-based Michael Olunga partnered by the uncapped duo of Christopher Mbamba and Avire, plus Masoud Juma, who's not played competitive football for the past six months.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Clifton Miheso, Johanna Omollo