Amaase, Butula crowned inaugural Busia VTCs champions

By GAITANO PESA

Daniel Ajore’s second half goal is all Amaase needed to edge hosts Busia Township 1-0 and emerge football champions of the inaugural Busia Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) ball games that came to an end at Busia County stadium on Friday.

After a balanced first half, Ajore rose high to nod in Joseph Ochuchu’s corner kick in the 53rd minute to hand his side the crucial win.

Both sides stood out from day one with the hosts brushing aside Budalang’i-based Busagwa 4-0 in the opening Pool ‘A’ match while Amaase from Teso South sub county picked an easy 3-1 win over Buburi VTC from Samia. A preliminary match between the two sides ended 0-0.

In the semis, Amaase beat compatriots Angurai 3-2 on penalties after a barren draw in regular time while Busia picked an easy 2-0 win against Teso North representatives Amagoro in the second encounter.

“We are very happy as a team to win this competition on its first staging. It's no mean feat considering the calibre of our opponents who gave us a run for our money,” said a jovial Amaase captain Dan Ekeya after the match.

A crestfallen Busia captain Brayan Mwanda said the competition offered valuable lessons for his team as they shift focus to other regional competitions.

"We will bounce back, this is not the end of the road for us. We still have a number of competitions within the county awaiting us before the year ends,” he said.

In the women category, Butula were crowned champions after beating Nangina 3-1 on penalties following a goalless draw in normal time.

Busia atoned for their defeat to Amaase to lift the men’s volleyball title after beating Amagoro in straight sets of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19. Nangina lifted the women’s title after beating Busagwa 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-14) in the other final.

Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong said his administration will endeavour to support sports activities in the county.

“Sports brings communities together. This competition has revealed that Busia has talents which if tapped will steer the county to greater heights. We will increase budgetary allocation in the next financial year to stage a bigger competition,” he said.

County Executive for Education John Mwami disclosed that said the county is ready to host this year's edition of the Kenya Youth Inter-county Sports Association games in November after beating Kitui to land the hosting rights.

“We are planning to host VTCs skills competition in September and October just before the inter-county games," said Mwami.