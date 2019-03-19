Rachier: Broadcast costs killing Gor Mahia

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has bemoaned the high costs his side incurs to honour continental assignments.

The Kenyan champions recently earned historic qualification to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, but Rachier says that the club was forced to fork out Sh9 million in broadcast fees to honour the three group stage games at home to Egypt's Zamalek, Algeria's NA Hussein Dey and Angolan club Petro Atletico.

The monies are paid to Pay-TV channel SuperSport as production costs, with a separate Sh300,000 billed by Sports Kenya per match, to allow the production of a live match within its facility.

"We are struggling and cannot pay upfront and so the tournament organisers have been deducting all these monies from the prize money payable to us," said Rachier.

"The club management has resolved to talk to Football Kenya Federation to help us produce these matches so that we can just avail the live feed to the Confederation of African Football, I am told this is way cheaper."

Gor Mahia have so far received Sh27 million for making it to the group stage of the competition. Gor are set to receive Sh35 million for progressing to the quarters.

Separately, Rachier has absolved his management from blame following the pitch invasion witnessed when his side posted the dramatic 1-0 victory over Petro on Sunday night.

"We hired three platoons of GSU and a huge contingent of the police, alongside dozens of stewards but still our supporters managed to access the pitch. It's unfortunate but there was not much we could do."