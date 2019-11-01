By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has pledged government support for the national women football team, Harambee Starlets, ahead of their upcoming 2020 Olympics qualifier against Zambia.

Amina, who paid the team a courtesy call at their residential training camp in Kasarani on Friday, said the ministry will create a "suitable environment" for David Ouma's charges as the road to Tokyo enters the fourth round on November 8.

Harambee Starlets host Shepolopolo on November 8 in the first leg of the fourth round qualifier with the second leg to played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka three days later.

“We as the government, will create a suitable environment for the national team players to represent us as winners and hold our flag high. I am happy to come and visit you today as the Harambee Starlets team and wish you good luck in the game against Zambia,” said Amina.

The assurance comes three days after Football Kenya Federation announced on Tuesday they had called off the camp due to financial constraints.

FKF Deputy President Doris Petra, expressed her gratitude to the Government for its timely intervention, while exuding confidence that the team will deliver positive results.

Advertisement

“We thank you CS Amina Mohamed for heeding to the call of the Starlets and allocating funds that helped them join the camp ahead of the Olympic Qualifier game against Zambia,” said Petra.

Meanwhile, Ouma has named a provisional squad of 24 players that began training on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Annete Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women), Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Monica Odato (Wadadia)

Defenders

Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United Women), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Sylvia Lumasia (Kibera Girls Soccer Academy)

Midfielders

Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo Women), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Providence Kasiala (Wiyeta Girls)

Forwards