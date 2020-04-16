alexa Anderlecht on the spot for training under lockdown - Daily Nation
Anderlecht on the spot for training under lockdown

Thursday April 16 2020

Belgian police officers wearing protective gears stand at the site of unrests in Anderlecht, Brussels, on April 11, 2020. PHOTO | OLIVIER GOUALLEC |

Belgian police officers wearing protective gears stand at the site of unrests in Anderlecht, Brussels, on April 11, 2020. PHOTO | OLIVIER GOUALLEC |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
BRUSSELS

Belgian side Anderlecht resumed training under strict social-distancing guidelines on Wednesday prompting criticism from medical experts.

Despite the Belgian first division being cut short by the coronavirus pandemic the Brussels club elected to go back to work "for those players who want to".

Among those to question Anderlecht's decision was virologist Marc Van Ranst who described it as "legal but a bad signal" during lockdown.

Another doctor wrote to the Brussels mayor telling him: "It's incredible. (It) goes totally against government recommendations and the advice of experts."

Police are carrying out daily checks to ensure the players are respecting the strict health measures put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 which has claimed 4,400 lives in Belgium.

Anderlecht, placed eighth in the league, say each player is designated a zone on the pitch and his own ball, no passing is permitted.

