Everton sign Barcelona midfielder

Wednesday June 26 2019

Andre Gomes of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on February 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. PHOTO | GARETH COPLEY | GETTY IMAGES |

LONDON

Everton have signed Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a 22 million pound ($30 million, Sh3 billion) five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international makes a permanent move to Goodison Park after a loan spell there last season.

"I know the club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them," Gomes told evertontv.

"I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.

"Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better."

Gomes was part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad.

He moved to the Nou Camp from Valencia in the summer of 2016 and made 72 appearances.

