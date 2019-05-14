By BBC SPORT

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson says Premier League champions Manchester City know Jurgen Klopp's side are "here to stay" after they pushed their title rivals to the final day of the season.

City successfully defended their league title on Sunday, defeating Brighton 4-1 to finish one point ahead of Liverpool.

The 97 points won by the Reds is the third-highest top-flight total in English football history.

"We are a tight-knit group, a young group," said 25-year-old Robertson.

"Hopefully we will be here for many years and we will be a better team in terms of maturity and experience next year.

"Man City know, hopefully, we are here to stay. We know they are definitely here to stay, they are incredible.

"Fingers-crossed we don't lose anyone. We will go into next season as strong as ever. Whether we can put in the performances remains to be seen but we hope we can."

Reds team-mate Virgil van Dijk added: "With the level we have shown this season, the consistency we have, we have to build on it, try to do it again next season. That's what we all aim for, and I am looking forward to it already.

"There is a togetherness we have throughout the whole club. It is also the connection we have with the fans that helps us through tough, tough moments, through tough games."

Despite suffering just one defeat all season, Liverpool's 29-year wait for a league title goes on.

The Reds' 97-point haul, bettering their fourth-placed finish in 2017-18 by 22 points, is the highest ever tally for any runner-up in any of Europe's top five leagues.

But following their 2-0 final day victory against Wolves, manager Klopp said Liverpool's "special" season was "only the first step" as they look to overhaul City in the coming years.

Klopp's side now have a second consecutive Champions League final to contest as they look to end the campaign with a trophy against Tottenham in Madrid on 1 June.

"We have the Champions League to play for. Everything else is forgotten about," Robertson said.

"In my opinion, it won't be thought of that we came second in the Premier League and all that nonsense.

"There have been ups and not many downs. I am sure we have learned a lot of lessons this season and we just need to take that into next.

"We have just fallen short to a world-class team. Ninety-seven points wins every single league apart from last season so if we do that again we will keep knocking on the door and we won't be far off it."

'Liverpool can barely afford to draw a game next season' - analysis

By BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson:

You only have to look at how many points Liverpool got this season to see how good this team are.

On the evidence of the past few months, they can barely afford to draw a game next season if they are going to keep up with City - who have a total of 198 points from their past two campaigns.

That is why the Reds cannot rest and be too satisfied with their achievements, because they will have to improve further if they are going to challenge again.

As things stand, it is hard to see anyone else being in contention for the title next year.